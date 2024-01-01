Luton winger Chong valued at just £10M as Championship clubs circle

Luton Town star Tahith Chong is attracting interest from top Premier League clubs.

The Hatters are still deciding whether they will be cashing in on the 24-year-old.

Per Sky Sports Germany, there are many top teams that believe he is value for money.

Chong, an ex-Manchester United star, is valued at £10m by the relegated Luton.

While they are pushing to get promoted back from the Championship, turning down a big offer may not be possible.

What remains to be seen is which teams will come in for Chong, given his impressive displays last term.