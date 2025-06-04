IT'S OFFICIAL: Chelsea confirm Liam Delap signing

Chelsea have officially confirmed the signing of Liam Delap from relegated Ipswich Town, beating Man United to the striker's signature.

Delap, 22, was a rare bright spark for Ipswich Town as they returned to the Championship after just one season in the English top flight, scoring 12 goals and providing 2 assists in his 37 league games.

Several clubs in England and in Europe, including Man United were interested, but Chelsea have now confirmed his signing for a fee of £30 million.

The official statement from the club read: "Chelsea is delighted to announce the transfer of Liam Delap from Ipswich Town, with the striker signing a contract until 2031."

Chelsea are understood to be looking at signing another striker despite Delap’s arrival as they seek to build upon Enzo Maresca’s impressive first season.