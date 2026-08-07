Image of Spygate 'far from truth' says Southampton boss Tonda Eckert

Southampton boss Tonda Eckert says he is "grateful" to have kept his job in the wake of the Spygate scandal.

Southampton were ultimately kicked out of the Championship play-off final after being found guilty of spying on semi-final opponents Middlesbrough while they were training.

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They were also found to have spied on rivals on two other occasions throughout the season, and Eckert is currently awaiting the result of a Football Association investigation after being charged with misconduct for his role.

"The owner has the right to take consequences," Eckert told a fans' forum hosted by BBC Radio Solent.

"At that time it would have been right for me to accept they would go in a different direction.

"There has been a lot out in the media and I haven't done a lot of interviews.

"There has been an image created that I think is very far away from the truth.

"If you have a chance to look behind the curtain, the image looks very different. It means a lot that the owner wasn't swayed by public opinion but looked at what actually happened.

"He (Solak) has taken his decision and I am very grateful for that."