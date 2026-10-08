Eckert praises 'special' Southampton for support in 'Spygate' scandal following punishment

Southampton manager Tonda Eckert said Thursday he will "forever be grateful" for the club's support over his role in the "Spygate" scandal that cost the team promotion to the Premier League.

Eckert escaped major punishment Wednesday after the Football Association announced a suspended ban.

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The 33-year-old German has also been fined £28,000 and given a reprimand but avoided a lengthy suspension and is free to continue in his role at the Championship club.

Saints were kicked out of last season's Championship play-off final and docked four points in the current campaign, having admitted three breaches of English Football League regulations after being caught snooping on semi-final opponents Middlesbrough and two other teams.

In May, an EFL independent disciplinary commission ruled Eckert had "specifically authorised" the spying, throwing his future at the English second-tier club into doubt.

Although he insisted he was unaware of the regulations prohibiting spying on opposition teams, Eckert accepted full responsibility and was charged by the FA with misconduct.

He attended an FA hearing at the start of the current international break, and the outcome means he is able to continue in his role against bitter south coast rivals Portsmouth on Sunday.

"It's a big week for us as a football club," Eckert told a pre-match press conference.

"To have clarity as quickly as possible going into such an important game, I think, has not just been a relief for me but everyone involved.

"One more time, I made a mistake, and it's for me to take the consequences."

There had been speculation Saints owner Dragan Solak would sack Eckert as a result of the scandal.

"I said this straight away, but it's for me to say thank you for the support and not just Dragan but the whole board," Eckert said Thursday.

"I think there are many football clubs that take a different decision in the summer.

"What makes this club special is that in times that are a lot tougher and especially with a lot of outside pressure, we come to a decision the way we have done it.

"That will be something to forever be grateful for."