Crysencio Summerville Wins PFA Championship Player of the Year

West Ham United's Summer signing Crysencio Summerville has been crowned PFA Championship Player of the Year after a fantastic season with Leeds United.

The 22-year-old was the foundation of Leeds United’s charge towards the play-offs as he bagged 20 goals and 9 assists in 46 appearances in the Championship.

Summerville was the key man for Leeds which led to a number of top clubs joining the race to sign him including West Ham who snatched him up this summer.

Also on the list to receive the award were Ipswich Town’s Leif Davis, Adam Armstrong of Southampton, former Leicester City man Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Sammie Szmodics - who recently swapped Blackburn Rovers for Ipswich.

Team of the Year in full: Meslier; Walker-Peters, Vestergaard, Ampadu, Davis; Dewsbury-Hall, Sara, Gray; Armstrong, Szmodics, Summerville