Alebiosu frustrated by late penalty in Blackburn draw

Nigeria international Ryan Alebiosu expressed his frustration after Blackburn Rovers conceded a controversial late penalty in their 2-2 Championship draw against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Friday.

Raul Jimenez converted from the spot in the 93rd minute to deny Blackburn victory, with Alebiosu insisting he was outside the penalty area when the ball struck his arm.

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The defender described the decision as gutting, claiming replays appeared to show he was standing outside the box.

Despite the disappointment of conceding so late, Alebiosu praised Blackburn’s overall performance and determination during a difficult away fixture against Wolves.“We’re frustrated, the boys have done everything to get the three points,” Alebiosu told the Guardian.

“The ball has been played, and I thought I was outside the box… obviously the decision has gone against us.

“The boys dug deep, and we thought we had it. Just the final details with the penalty is frustrating. If we play like that every week, we’ll go far in the table.”