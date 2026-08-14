Peixoto urges Wolves to stay calm after Blackburn draw

Wolves manager Cesar Peixoto believes his side will learn from their opening-day draw with Blackburn Rovers and urged his players to use their heads rather than their hearts.

Wolves rescued a point through goals from Marshall Munetsi and Raul Jimenez, who scored on his return to the club. After dominating the first half, Wolves struggled to create chances following the break.

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Peixoto admitted his players lost their organisation while chasing the game but believes they will improve as they adapt to life in the Championship.

“I wanted the three points all the time. I think in the first half we were the better team, we created the better chances, had more of the ball and attacked more,” he said.

“In the second half, when we conceded the goal, I think we started playing more with our hearts than with our heads. We lost some organisation and that made things more difficult for us. Then we had injuries and a lot of things happened during the game.

“But even with one player less, the players showed a big heart and fought until the end, which is what I want. It’s one point, but we were fighting for three points all the time.”