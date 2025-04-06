Aaron Ramsdale open to Southampton stay despite relegation

Southampton goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale has reportedly kept the door open to remaining at the club despite their relegation to the Championship.

The 26-year-old suffered the third relegation of his career after Southampton fell to a 3-1 defeat to Ange Postecoglu’s struggling Tottenham.

Ramsdale, who joined the club from Arsenal last summer, may not be jumping ship any time soon, however, opening up about his future on the South coast.

Speaking to the press after the defeat to Spurs, Ramsdale said: "I've had my name mentioned many times over my career, and it's quite easy to forget about it.

“I don't have my comments or my name on social media, so if anyone puts anything on there, I'll never see it. It's quite easy because I don't go searching for myself.

"I don't really know who I'm getting tied to or what people are saying about me. I don't really care.

“For me, it was about coming here to play. I knew it was going to be tough. I didn't manage to play as many games because of injuries, which is unfortunate, but I've loved my time so far.

"We've still got eight games left, and as I said, it's about finishing the season respectfully. Whatever will be, will be. I could be here, I could be abroad, I could be on a different team. I'm 26, I want to play football, and if that means moving or staying to fulfil my dreams, then that would be it."