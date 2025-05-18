‘We back ourselves’ - Eddie Howe defiant after Newcastle Champions League hiccup

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe remains optimistic despite his side's 1-0 defeat to Arsenal on Sunday, denting their hopes of qualifying for next season's Champions League.

Newcastle remain in third but are level on points with Chelsea and Aston Villa (66) in the race to qualify for next season’s Champions League.

Advertisement Advertisement

Declan Rice’s well-placed long-range effort was enough to secure all three points for the home side and leave the Magpies in limbo.

Howe’s side will face Everton in their final game of the season, while Chelsea play fellow hopefuls Nottingham Forest, and Villa travel to Man United.

Speaking to the press after the game, Howe said: “You want it to be in your own hands, as you say, and we back ourselves at home, we back ourselves under pressure, but it will be, all the build-up to the game will be big, and we have to detach ourselves from it, and just focus on how we need to play.

“I'm sure the players will. I think the performance today was strong, and I think we have to take that confidence into the next game.”