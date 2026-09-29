Waddle pleads with Man Utd to put faith in Carrick much like Mourinho and Ferguson

Tottenham icon Chris Waddle has called for Manchester United to put more faith in manager Michael Carrick as pressure grows.

The Reds have endured their joint-worst opening to a new campaign, matching last season's dreadful beginning under Ruben Amorim and the 1992/93 season under Sir Alex Ferguson.

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Their four points from the opening four league matches has put serious pressure on Carrick to turn the side around after the international break as fans turn to their next clash against Tottenham.

Carrick must be backed

Reports suggest that Carrick retains the backing of both the hierarchy and his players heading into the Spurs game, something Waddle told Betpack is a positive as the board must support the United boss.

“It's very easy to press the panic button because fans are grumbling. It's very easy to press the panic button and say, ‘Get a new manager in, that'll take the pressure off the club for a couple of months.’

“No, stick with him. Michael Carrick did well last season. He's had a few sticky results at the start of this season, but it doesn't mean he's a bad manager. He had them in the Champions League places last year.

“You've just played a few games. You're not going to win every game. It's amazing. I feel for managers like Michael Carrick already. You read things and it's all: ‘He's going to get the sack next week if he doesn't win.’ I just don't get it. It's easy to write headlines. They're a big club, but last year everybody was singing his praises. Give him time.”

“If you look at the successful managers over the years, they were given time. (Sir) Alex Ferguson when he was at United, he was in a bad patch once where people thought he might lose his job, but they stuck with him.

“People like Jose Mourinho at Chelsea, they stuck with him. If you look at your manager and say, ‘He's going in the right direction, he's doing alright, we're getting better,’ then you stick with him.”

The Sun reported on September 23 that Antonio Conte had emerged as a reported target to replace Carrick whilst former Newcastle boss Eddie Howe remains a figure who could take over the side.