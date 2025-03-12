Virgil van Dijk gives uncertain update on Liverpool future

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk has provided an update on his future at Anfield following the Reds’ Champions League exit.

The Dutch centre-back is in the final months of his current contract with the Premier League club but has yet to agree to a new deal to extend his stay.

Advertisement Advertisement

Following Liverpool’s exit from the European competition after losing to Paris Saint-Germain on penalties, he admitted that uncertainty remains over his future.

"I still have no idea at the moment. Genuinely, I have no idea," Van Dijk told the media.

"It is not on hold. Nothing is on hold. I keep saying the same thing. There are 10 games to go and that is my full focus.

"If there is news, you guys will know it. I don’t even know myself. Everyone knows there are some conversations behind the scenes, but that is about it.

"At the moment, I don’t even know what will happen next year. If anyone says they do know, they are lying to your face."