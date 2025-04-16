Vinicius Junior breaks Ronaldo Nazario’s Real Madrid goal record

Tribal Football
Vinicius Junior has surpassed compatriot Ronaldo Nazario to become the highest-scoring Brazilian in Real Madrid's history.

The reigning FIFA Best winner scored Los Blancos' only goal in their 2-1 home defeat to Arsenal in Wednesday’s Champions League clash.

His goal marked the 105th for the La Liga giants across all competitions since joining them from Flamengo during the 2017-18 season. 

During Ronaldo Nazario’s five-year spell at the Santiago Bernabeu, he scored 104 goals before departing for AC Milan in 2007.

Notwithstanding Vini’s effort, Carlo Ancelotti’s men were eliminated from the competition after a 5-1 aggregate defeat to the Gunners from Emirates Stadium.

