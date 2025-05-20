Villarreal celebrate Champions League return

Ever since it was confirmed that there would be five Champions League spots up for grabs in LALIGA EA SPORTS, thanks to Spanish clubs’ great performances in Europe in 2024/25, Villarreal CF have been in pole position to finish fifth.

And, on Sunday they clinched that position and their ticket to the 2025/26 Champions League, courtesy of a thrilling 3-2 victory away at FC Barcelona.

This is the second season in a row that Villarreal CF have won away at Barça. Following their 5-3 win at the Estadi Olímpic last season, this time El Submarino Amarillo won 3-2 against the newly crowned champions of Spain. Ayoze Pérez scored in the fourth minute, to prove that Marcelino’s men meant business.

Then, after Lamine Yamal and Fermín López had turned it around to give Los Azulgranas a 2-1 half-time lead, Villarreal CF’s Santi Comesaña and Tajon Buchanan scored in the second period to earn the visitors the three points.

Villarreal players celebrate LaLiga

The 2021/22 semi-finalists are back

With this result, Villarreal CF have clinched their place in the league phase of the 2025/26 Champions League, where they’ll play at least eight fixtures under the new format of the competition. The last Champions League game that the club from Castellón played was a semi-final, as Unai Emery’s side reached the final four in 2021/22, ultimately losing to Liverpool.

On that occasion, they’d entered the 2021/22 Champions League courtesy of their standing as the winners of the 2020/21 Europa League, the first and only major trophy Villarreal CF have won in their history. The club hasn’t qualified for the Champions League through LALIGA EA SPORTS since they finished fourth in 2015/16, which was also under current coach Marcelino. He then departed the club before they lost a Champions League playoff against Monaco, ultimately missing out on the group stage.

The coach is delighted to lead Villarreal CF back to the Champions League, almost a decade later.

“This is a huge reward for the squad and for our supporters, something we’ve all achieved together,” he said after Sunday’s victory. “We’re extremely proud that this win guarantees us a place in the Champions League, pulling well ahead of Real Betis, who have competed with us right up until today. This allows us to enjoy the best club competition in the world. We’re in the Champions League, now it’s time to enjoy it and look ahead to next season with maximum enthusiasm.”

Taj Buchanan made difference at Barca LaLiga

A Champions League ticket earned with goals

Villarreal CF haven’t ever been below sixth place this season, having consistently competed near the top end of the table. Their fifth place finish has been earned thanks to their brilliant attack, with El Submarino Amarillo having scored 67 goals so far, an average of 1.81 per game. That is the third-best scoring record in the entire division, only behind FC Barcelona and Real Madrid.

Ayoze Pérez has been the standout man in attack, netting 18 of those goals following his summer transfer from Real Betis – incidentally, the club that Villarreal CF have pipped to this Champions League ticket. The Spain international has also been well supported by Thierno Barry, who has netted 11 league goals, while Álex Baena has contributed six goals in addition to his 10 assists. This well-oiled attack has allowed Villarreal CF to keep picking up wins, despite having only the 10th-best defence in the division.

Now, having clinched Champions League football before the end of May, Villarreal CF can start planning for their return to the top UEFA club competition. Last time they were in it they went all the way to the final four, overcoming teams such as Bayern Munich and Juventus en route. Now, they’re back amongst Europe’s best.