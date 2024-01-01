Tribal Football
Most Read
Napoli coach Conte: Why I always demand Lukaku be signed by my club
Conte impressed by new Napoli pair McTominay, Gilmour
Zizou again explains resisting Man Utd interest
DONE DEAL: Marseille announce Rabiot signing

Villa boss Emery makes Bailey call for Swiss trip

Villa boss Emery makes Bailey call for Swiss trip
Villa boss Emery makes Bailey call for Swiss tripAction Plus
Aston Villa winger Leon Bailey has traveled with his teammates to Switzerland this week.

The Premier League giants are set to take on Young Boys in the Champions League group stages.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Bailey is a doubt for the game as he suffered a hamstring injury in a 2-1 win over Leicester City over two weeks ago.

Villa manager Unai Emery did admit that Bailey could be in contention for this game.

However he will give his final verdict in his pre-match press conference later this week.

Bailey is likely to be on the bench for the contest, but only if he is deemed fit enough for selection.

Mentions
Champions LeaguePremier LeagueBailey LeonAston Villa
Related Articles
Villa explain setting Champions League tickets prices high
Tielemans warns Villa teammates of Club Brugge as Champions League approaches
Bayern Munich's Dreesen excited about facing Villa in Champions League