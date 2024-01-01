Villa boss Emery makes Bailey call for Swiss trip

Aston Villa winger Leon Bailey has traveled with his teammates to Switzerland this week.

The Premier League giants are set to take on Young Boys in the Champions League group stages.

Bailey is a doubt for the game as he suffered a hamstring injury in a 2-1 win over Leicester City over two weeks ago.

Villa manager Unai Emery did admit that Bailey could be in contention for this game.

However he will give his final verdict in his pre-match press conference later this week.

Bailey is likely to be on the bench for the contest, but only if he is deemed fit enough for selection.