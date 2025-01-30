UEFA Champions League Draw 24/25: When, Where and How to Watch

When, What Time and Where to Watch the UEFA 24/25 Champions League Play-off Knockout Draw?

The Champions League entered a new phase in 2024 with a new structure and more teams. As the League Phase draws to a close, 24 teams will progress into the next round of the tournament.

Eight teams qualify straight into the round of 16, whilst the other 16 who make it past the league phase will take part in a play-off to advance.

Here is all the important information you need to know about the draw.

Date: Friday, January 31st

Start time: 12:00 CET

Venue: Nyon, Switzerland

TV: UEFA.com or check your local listings for coverage.

Radio: Check your local listings for coverage.

Champions League play-off draw

Top eight qualify automatically for last 16 and seeded

Finishing in the top eight not only is beneficial from the standpoint of having fewer games to play en route to the final, but it also gives you the best seeding for the last 16. For example, league phase winners Liverpool and runners-up Barcelona will face a team who finished 15th, 16th 17th or 18th when the draw is made tomorrow.

1. Liverpool - Round of 16 vs: PSG (15th), Benfica (16th), Monaco (17th) or Brest (18th)

2. Barcelona - Round of 16 vs: PSG (15th), Benfica (16th), Monaco (17th) or Brest (18th)

3. Arsenal - Round of 16 vs: Feyenoord (19th), Juventus (20th), AC Milan (13th), or PSV (14th)

4. Inter - Round of 16 vs: Feyenoord (19th), Juventus (20th), AC Milan (13th), or PSV (14th)

5. Atletico Madrid - Round of 16 vs: Celtic (21st), Manchester City 22nd), Real Madrid (11th), or Bayern Munich (12th)

6. Bayer Leverkusen - Round of 16 vs: Celtic (21st), Manchester City 22nd), Real Madrid (11th), or Bayern Munich (12th)

7. Lille - Round of 16 vs: Sporting (23rd), Club Brugge (24th), Dortmund (10th), or Atalanta (9th)

8. Aston Villa Round of 16 vs: Sporting (23rd), Club Brugge (24th), Dortmund (10th), or Atalanta (9th)

The sides who miss out on automatic qualification to the last 16 but finish between ninth and 16th will have to play a two-legged play-off round with the advantage of being seeded still. Those teams will play against the sides who finished between 17th and 24th with the return leg at home (in principle).

For example, Atalanta finished in 9th and Dortmund 10th so those two will play either 23rd-placed Sporting CP or 24th-placed Club Brugge in the play-offs. From there it is relatively simple - 11th-placed Real Madrid and 12th-placed Bayern Munich will take on 22nd-placed Manchester and 21st-placed Celtic and so on.

9th to 16th seeded for play-offs

9. Atalanta play-off vs: Sporting CP (23rd) or Club Brugge (24th)

10. Dortmund play-off vs: Sporting CP (23rd) or Club Brugge (24th)

11. Real Madrid play-off vs: Celtic (21st) or Manchester City (22nd)

12. Bayern Munich play-off vs: Celtic (21st) or Manchester City (22nd)

13. AC Milan play-off vs: Feyenoord (19th) or Juventus (20th)

14. PSV vs: Feyenoord (19th) or Juventus (20th)

15. PSG play-off vs: Monaco (17th) or Brest (18th)

16. Benfica play-off vs: Monaco (17th) or Brest (18th)

It is simple enough for those teams who didn't finish inside the top 16 but still made the play-offs. They aren't seeded for the rest of the competition and face the challenge of an away second-leg in the play-offs.

17th to 24th not seeded for play-off:

17. Monaco play-off vs: PSG (15th) or Benfica (16th)

18. Brest play-off vs: PSG (15th) or Benfica (16th)

19. Feyenoord play-off vs: PSV (14th) or AC Milan (13)

20. Juventus play-off vs: PSV (14th) or AC Milan (13)

21. Celtic play-off vs: Bayern Munich (13th) or Real Madrid (12th)

22. Manchester City play-off vs: Bayern Munich (13th) or Real Madrid (12th)

23. Sporting play-off vs: Atalanta (9th) or Dortmund (10th)

24. Club Brugge play-off vs: Atalanta (9th) or Dortmund (10th)

New UCL 24/25 draw format explained: How it works and what's changed?

There has been a big overhaul of UEFA’s premier competition this season. Gone are the days of the 32-team group phase, replaced by a 36-team league. Each team plays eight games with the top eight automatically qualifying for the round of 16, whilst the bottom eight are eliminated and do not drop down to the Europa League.

Meanwhile, the teams that finished between ninth and 24th go into a play-off round to decide which eight teams will go on into the knockout part of the tournament. The round of 16, as part of the old format, continues with seeded teams playing unseeded teams, leading to quarter-finals, semi-finals and eventually the final itself.

When are the UEFA Champions League knockout phase play-offs?

The two-legged ties will be played during February with the first leg taking place on February 11th or 12th with the second leg happening a week later.

The games will kick off at either 18:45 CET or 21:00 CET and will be decided after the draw.

The knockout phase is a bracket from then until the final. Teams finishing between ninth and 16th in the league phase will be seeded teams, meaning they will play against a side that finished between 17th and 24th in the final standings.

The seeded team will play their home leg second, which will be confirmed once the draw has taken place.

When are the other UEFA Champions League knockout games played?

Round of 16: March 4th/5th and March 11th/12th

Quarter-finals: April 8th/9th and April 15th/16th

Semi-finals: April 29th/30th and May 6th/7th

Final: May 31st in Munich

TV coverage and live streams: Where to watch or listen to the play-off draw?

The draw for the play-off round will take place on January 31st from Nyon, Switzerland and you can watch it on UEFA.com as well as other outlets.

When is the next round of 16, quarter-finals and semi-finals draw for the 24/25 UEFA Champions League?

The draw for the round of 16, quarter-finals and semi-finals will be made on February 21st, after the conclusion of the play-off round.

When and where is the 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League final?

This year’s Champions League final will take place on Saturday, May 31st at 21:00 CET in Munich’s Allianz Arena - the ground where Chelsea beat Bayern Munich on penalties to lift the trophy in 2012.