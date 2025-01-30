Real Madrid midfielder Bellingham welcomes attacking change for win at Brest

Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham was happy scoring in their Champions League win against Brest.

Bellingham was also named man-of-the-match after the 3-0 win.

He said later: "We feel really good in terms of how we took our chances and we were far more organised at the back. People are saying that the three up top worked well, so that's great.

“It's tough to play an extra couple of games. We've had the Copa, the Super Cup, our LaLiga fixtures as well… It feels like we're always travelling and playing, it's not easy. Although as I've said before, this Champions League format will be around for a good few years, so there's no use complaining about it."

On a potential draw against Manchester City, Bellingham said: “They're having a difficult spell at the moment but they're a team with immense quality under Pep. With the quality they possess, it's going to be very tough to beat them if that's who we get. I'd like to talk about Celtic too because they deserve to be in the draw, they've done a great job. We'll go into the game with humility."