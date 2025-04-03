Tonali targets Champions League return for Newcastle

Sandro Tonali is focused on securing a Champions League spot, uplifting Newcastle United's bid to join European football's elite.

The Italian scored the winner as the Magpies defeated Brentford 2-1 at St James' Park on Wednesday, boosting the club’s chances of qualifying for Europe.

"I am happy for the team and happy for this win," Tonali told the media.

"It is three points that can help us come back to the Champions League. This is a massive win for us. We need to win every game at St James' Park.

"Now we play only (to be among) the first five teams, for the Champions League. It is a little bit tough, but we are lucky because there are five teams in the Champions League this season.

"The team is a little bit free, so it is much better for me and for the fans. Now we have nine finals to get back into the Champions League."

Tonali, one of Juventus' top targets, joined Newcastle United from AC Milan for £55 million in July 2023.