'That's on the manager and the staff to see' - Fernandes on Man United tactics vs Como

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes questioned his side's 'bravery' in their 4-1 Champions League defeat to Como on Wednesday (October 21).

It’s not quite been the start to 2026-27 many had expected for Man United and Michael Carrick, with just two wins from their opening 11 games across all competitions.

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Nico Paz put Como ahead inside the first two minutes of their Champions League game and Man United never looked like getting back into it.

United are now the first English side in the competition’s history to concede in the first two minutes in two consecutive games.

Speaking to TNT Sports after the game, Fernandes was clearly frustrated with his side’s poor start and went on to question the approach.

"It's not the first time, we started on the wrong foot, and they scored very early. Not much pressure on the ball, not many good movements with the ball, not many things going our way," he said.

"Conceding early makes us go into game with a mood of defeat, it's difficult to get out of that, trying to be brave, to have the ball and make something happen. If we are not able to do that, it is going to be very difficult to get out of this situation.

"It's a decision from the staff to not press man to man and sometimes leave space behind and try to get the ball, wait for them, but sometimes when you give space to these teams they get confidence."

On whether he is saying Michael Carrick got his tactics wrong: "That's on the manager and staff to see, not me. Sometimes you have to be more brave under pressure, take the risk of pressing high and making them uncomfortable.

“As you saw with them (Como), the centre-back was coming to mark me in my own half. We need to do that as a team but we were unable to.

"A team that plays through the middle with small connections, if you give them too much time and space then they can hurt you out wide."