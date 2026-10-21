Manchester United midfielder Youri Tielemans had some harsh words for his side's performance in their 4-1 Champions League defeat to Como on Wednesday (October 21).

Nico Paz scored within the first two minute to give the home side the lead and Man United never looked like getting back into it.

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Como were dominant throughout, going on to earn a memorable victory against the three-time Champions League winners to pile even more pressure on Michael Carrick.

United now have just two wins from their opening 11 games of the 2026-27 season, and summer signing Tielemans isn’t happy.

"It was a very bad match from us. The fans come out here and we put out a non-performance like this, it's not good enough from us,” he said.