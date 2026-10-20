'Disrespectful' – Fabregas shuts down Man Utd managerial links

Speaking ahead of Wednesday's Champions League encounter against United, the Spaniard refused to discuss potentially replacing his former Premier League rival.
Carrick faces mounting pressure following a six-match winless run, with the Red Devils managing just two victories this season.
However, Fabregas defended the United manager, praising his work and insisting it would be inappropriate to discuss a position currently occupied by someone he respects.
"I won't answer that question because I think that's not a very nice question," the Arsenal legend told the media.
"I don't think that shows enough respect to a great footballer and manager like Michael Carrick at the helm of a wonderful Manchester United side."