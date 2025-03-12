Slot praises Liverpool players despite Champions League "shock": Best game I've ever been involved in

Liverpool boss Arne Slot was full of praise for his players after their Champions League elimination at the hands of PSG.

The Reds were eliminated at the round of 16 on penalties after Ousmane Dembele struck to leave the aggregate score 1-1 at the end of extra-time. PSG goalkeeper Gigio Donnarumma then denied Darwin Nunez and Curtis Jones in the shootout, before Desire Doue struck to seal a 4-1 success.

Afterwards, Slot was upbeat, stating: "It was the best game of football I was ever involved in. I don’t have the history like Liverpool as a manager, but (it was) two teams of an incredible level (at) an incredible intensity. The first 25 minutes... OK, I also remember the first 25 minutes against Man City at home and the first 25 against (Real) Madrid, but this was unbelievable what we showed in the first 25. I looked at the scoreboard and we were 1-0 down.

"Over 90 minutes I don’t think we deserved to lose this game of football today. Over 180 minutes, maybe it was deserved that we went to overtime. In overtime I thought Paris Saint-Germain was a bit better than us in this half-hour and then it comes down to penalties and they scored four, us one and we lost."

Asked if the defeat was a "shock", Slot agreed given the way his players have performed throughout the season. For many, Liverpool have been the best team in Europe.

Slot said, "Of course it is a shock. Maybe it is not the moment to tell them (the players) now – and I didn’t tell them as well – but I can say it here: last season we weren’t involved in the Champions League and two seasons ago, Liverpool went out against Madrid after losing 5-2 at home. So, if – if, – you have to go out then go out in the way like we did against one of the best teams in Europe, making such a fight out of it.

"I hope and think every fan around the world was hoping this game would just keep on going, it wouldn’t stop, because it was incredible. They in the end won and for us, it is so, so, so unlucky if you are No.1 in the league table that you then face Paris Saint-Germain, which is one of the best teams in Europe, but that’s the format we are in. We have to accept it and we will come back stronger next season."

While disappointed to be out, Slot admits he does draw pride from the way Liverpool performed in the competition this season.

He continued: "I am feeling disappointed about being knocked out. I do feel in the end of the season, it does matter how we presented ourselves in Europe. I just said, we were not in the Champions League last season and this season we really showed ourselves. We can be proud of what we did.

"We won seven games in a row and then we played with our substitutes and lost against PSV. I think we played last week not our best game but today we saw a completely different Liverpool. We go out in a way that I think has impressed Europe.

"It is something now to take into consideration about how much worth it is to end up first in the league table if you can face Paris Saint-Germain in the next round. It is what it is. Maybe I am (speaking) too soon now but maybe it would be more fair that after the round in between, the one that wins the league table plays against the team that is lowest position after the teams have played.

"But that is also because we were so unlucky to play Paris Saint-Germain because we could have also gone to the other side of the draw. In the end, if you want to win the tournament you have to beat teams like Paris Saint-Germain and that’s what we didn’t do today after an incredible first 90 minutes of football from us."