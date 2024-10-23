Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr makes clear Ballon d'Or hopes after hat-trick performance

Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr admits he hopes to win the Ballon d'Or next week.

Vini Jr spoke to TNT Brasil last night after his superb hat-trick performance in Real's 5-2 Champions League win against Borussia Dortmund.

Advertisement Advertisement

He said, "I'm just really happy to be able to repay all the affection shown by this team, the president and all the people who believed in me when I was just 16. When I was in Rio de Janeiro and Flamengo, they did everything possible to bring me here and it was a very long process. Until today's game, where I scored my first three Champions League goals, I've been growing every game and every year.

"I'm only 24 and I got here very early. I was able to learn from the best and the best people too. That makes me a better person and a better player. I want to keep evolving a lot more. Always at Real Madrid. It was a childhood dream to be able to play with the best and play for the biggest club in the world.

"It's an immense honour to stay here for a long time. That couldn't be described. Marcelo, Casemiro, Roberto Carlos, Ronaldo... and I spent a lot of time here. I want to continue like them."

Asked about the Ballon d'Or, the attacker also said: "The fans in Brazil and around the world are always important. They always supported me when I arrived here when I was 18. I went through a lot, but I always worked alongside my family, with all the athletes who saw my whole process and understood that over time I would continue to evolve because of the quality I have.

"For them and for everything I do within the club, to improve, listening to the best people... and so that Brazil can join forces. There was an interview a year ago in which I always said that I wanted all Brazilians to support me (to win the Ballon d'Or) and that I hope that on Monday everyone supports me."