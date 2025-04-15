Real Madrid icon Fernando Morientes dubs Xabi Alonso 'perfect' Carlo Ancelotti replacement

Real Madrid legend Fernando Morientes believes Xabi Alonso would be the 'perfect fit' should the club decide to part ways with Carlo Ancelotti.

Real Madrid are reportedly looking to replace Carlo Ancelotti after a relatively disappointing season at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Advertisement Advertisement

The Spanish giants are currently sat four points behind arch-rivals Barcelona in the race for the La Liga title and face the monumental task of overturning a 3-0 deficit in the second leg of their Champions League quarter final against Arsenal.

Speaking to bet365, Morientes said of the options to replace Ancelotti: “I have enormous affection for Xabi Alonso because he's been my teammate and a personal friend.

“I have enormous respect for him as a coach because I think what he's achieved isn't easy, and the steps he's taken have been very accurate and doing exactly what you should do.

“First, start with the youth teams, develop, take a little further step forward, and then move on to professional football. He's accomplished all those steps and done very well.

"What he did last year at Leverkusen isn't easy. He’s an option for Real Madrid. For me, the option I like most, obviously, is at home. You don't need to spend anything at all.

“You're more than ready. He's a leader and he’s out of the ordinary. I think he'd be a perfect fit on the Real Madrid bench."