PSG boss Luis Enrique fires warning to Arsenal head of Champions League clash

PSG manager Luis Enrique believes his side are a ‘much better team’ than Arsenal ahead of their Champions League clash on Tuesday.

The two sides will meet for the first leg of their Champions League semi-final at the Emirates on Tuesday.

PSG edged past fellow Premier League side Aston Villa in the previous round, beating them 5-4 on aggregate earlier in the month.

Arsenal got the better of PSG in the new league phase, beating them 2-0 thanks to goals from Kai Havertz and Bukayo Saka.

Speaking to the press ahead of the game, Enrique was bullish, refusing to play down his side’s impressive campaign.

“That was seven or eight months ago,” Enrique told reporters in his pre-match press conference on Monday. “I saw the match again. We’re a much better team today.”

“PSG have never won the Champions League? Neither have Arsenal,” Enrique said before the semi-finals.

“We mustn’t let that stop us from performing at the highest level, we have to keep that in mind but concentrate on what we have to do.”