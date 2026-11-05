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Mourinho: There's no midfielder in the world like Bellingham

Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham.
Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham.Profimedia

Real Madrid boss Jose Mourinho hailed Jude Bellingham after Los Blancos' 3-2 fightback UEFA Champions League win at AEK Athens.

Bellingham's sublime flick pulled Real Madrid level at 1-1 before the break, but Mourinho's charges again had to come from behind after the restart, as a rocket from Fede Valverde sealed victory late on.

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Real Madrid have now won all four Champions League games so far in 2026/27, level on points with defending champions PSG in the overall league phase rankings, with Bellingham now on five goals for the campaign across all competitions.

Mourinho has asked the England star to cover several midfield roles and he's in no doubt over his ability to step up.

"Jude Bellingham's a unique player. There's no midfielder in the world like Jude, he's complete at everything.

“I don't have many words, he's extraordinary. I'm lucky to have Jude.

“He always has work rate, leadership, ambition, quality, goal scoring ability."

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