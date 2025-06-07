Mourinho denies Inter return rumours after Inzaghi exit

Fenerbahce manager Jose Mourinho has reportedly dismissed speculation of a return to Inter Milan, calling the rumours a big lie.

The Portuguese has been linked with a sensational return to the Nerazurri following Simone Inzaghi’s departure to Al-Hilal after their Champions League final loss to Paris Saint-Germain.

Advertisement Advertisement

However, the former Chelsea and Manchester United handler has firmly denied the speculations.

“There was never any contact. This is just being said because it’s what some angry fans want to hear. And so they say, it was difficult for me to leave Fener, blah blah blah.” Mourinho said.