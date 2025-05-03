‘More no than yes’ - Inter Milan issue Lautaro Martinez injury update ahead of Barca game

Inter Milan assistant manager Massimiliano Farris admitted Lautaro Martinez is unlikely to feature in their Champions League semi-final second leg against Barcelona.

Inter and Barcelona played out an incredible 3-3 draw at the Camp Nou on Wednesday with the Italians having home advantage for the second leg.

They may be without star striker Martinez, 27, however, after he missed the 1-0 Serie A win over Helles Verona with a muscle injury.

Farris, who was filling in for Simone Inzaghi following his suspension, revealed he wasn’t confident the Argentina international will be fit in time.

“It is true that it’s not a lesion, so there is a little hope, but at the moment it’s more no than yes. He hasn’t trained, we’ll try everything of course because it is a fundamental match, but it’s more no than yes right now, unfortunately,” he told Sky Italia.