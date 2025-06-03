Bastoni: Inter Milan must review Champions League final collapse

Inter Milan defender Alessandro Bastoni admits a review of the Champions League final needs to be made.

Bastoni was part of the Inter defence in Munich on Saturday night which conceded five goals against PSG.

“It’s tough — this is not the ending we had imagined,” the Italy international posted to social media.

“A painful defeat, one that leaves a deep sense of bitterness and will take time to fully understand. We are disappointed, first and foremost in ourselves. Because we know how much this achievement meant to our team, to the club, and to all the fans who supported us with passion every step of the way.

“Now more than ever, we know how important it is to feel you by our side. We’ll keep fighting and writing new chapters of our story. Forza Inter.”