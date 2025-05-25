Mbappe make football history with European Golden Shoe win

Kylian Mbappe is now the only player in world football to have won the European Golden Shoe, the World Cup Golden Boot, and the Champions League Golden Boot.

The French man claimed the Golden Shoe for the first time in his career, capping off a sensational debut season with Real Madrid.

Although Viktor Gyokeres scored more goals - 39 for Sporting CP in Portugal – the striker claimed the prize thanks to UEFA’s weighting system.

Goals in Europe’s top five leagues are worth two points each, while those in leagues like the Primeira Liga count for 1.5.

While Mbappe's 31 La Liga goals gave him 62 points, Gyokeres accrued 58.5 points.

Mbappe is also the first French player to win the European Golden Shoe since Thierry Henry, who claimed the award back-to-back in 2004 and 2005.