Marcelino clings to Champions League hopes after Leganes win

Villarreal manager Marcelino is feeling confident about his team’s chances of making it to next season’s Champions League after their win over Leganes on Wednesday.

A first-half brace from Ayoze Perez helped the Yellow Submarine secure a convincing win over the visitors at the Estadio de la Ceramica, boosting their chances of qualifying for the competition.

Despite the tough challenges ahead, the coach remains positive about his team’s chances of securing a Champions League spot.

"The main thing is that we want to play in the Champions League,” Marcelino told the club website.

“That is the big prize. And we're fighting for fifth place, but we're not giving up on dreaming of fourth.

“That would be a huge dream. We've had two matches in which, with Athletic still to play, we're tied on points.