Man City boss Guardiola: Real Madrid exposed our biggest problem this season

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola admits failing to keep hold of a lead has let them down this season.

City lost the first-leg of their Champions League round 16 playoff first-leg to Real Madrid 3-2 last night, having led 2-1 inside the final ten minutes.

Guardiola conceded afterwards: "The result is what it is. We did many good things, but there is a question when you arrive at the end with this result.

"After we have gone ahead, this has happened many times: Sporting, Brentford, Man Utd. We've given it away in many games. It's not the first time this has happened, but at this level, it's so difficult.

"Of all the games we've played against Real Madrid, that’s the best they have been. I expected it the way they played, and that’s why I say I can't be angry with my team. We know the quality of the team we are facing.

"To have that result in your hands and let it slip is hard to accept. But we will try in the second leg. We will see what players come back fresh."