Liverpool star Jones equals Terry’s unwanted Champions League record

Shina Oludare
Jones equals Terry’s unwanted recordMartin Rickett, PA Images / Alamy / Profimedia
Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones has matched a 17-year-old Champions League record set by Chelsea legend John Terry after missing a penalty against Paris Saint Germain.

During the penalty shootout after the scores were tied 1-1 at Anfield, the England international had his kick saved by Gianluigi Donnarumma. 

With that, he becomes only the second Englishman to miss a penalty in a UEFA Champions League shootout, joining John Terry, who missed in the 2008 final.

The Reds seemed destined to qualify for the competition’s quarter-finals after winning the first leg in Paris last week. 

However, Ligue 1 side PSG had other plans, securing the return leg victory thanks to Ousmane Dembele's 12th-minute effort.

Luis Enrique’s men will now face the winner between Aston Villa and Club Brugge in Wednesday’s Round of 16 encounter.

