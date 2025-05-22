Lionel Messi reveals favourite goal of his career

Tribal Football
Barcelona and Argentina legend Lionel Messi has revealed which goal from his incredible career is his favourite.

Arguably the greatest player of all time, Messi, 37, has scored an incredible 859 goals for four clubs and Argentina throughout his remarkable career.

When asked whether he had a favourite among them, Messi picked the header his scored in Barcelona’s 3-1 Champions League final win over Man United back in 2009.

He told ESPN: "I had many goals that are perhaps even more beautiful and of enormous value, also because of their importance, but the header in the Champions League final against Manchester United was always my favorite."

Messi isn’t done quite yet, however, as the now Inter Miami forward  prepares to face Philadelphia Union this weekend.

