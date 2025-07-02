La Liga president insists Barcelona still can't register Nico Williams

La Liga president Javier Tebas remains adamant that Barcelona are currently unable to register Nico Williams amid their ongoing financial issues.

Barcelona continue to pursue the 22-year-old despite ongoing uncertainty regarding whether they would be able to actually play him.

The La Liga champions continue to say they are looking to sell several of their fringe players to facilitate a deal, but nothing has come of that as of yet.

On Barca's financial situation, Tebas added: “As of today, Barca would not be able to register Nico Williams. The registration period for players started today, and right now I wouldn't be able to do it."

Bayern Munich are reportedly hoping to swoop in and hijack the deal with Williams getting cold feet and asking for guarantees he would be registered.