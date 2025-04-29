'It's only half time' - David Raya sends defiant message to PSG

Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya insists his side can still reach the Champions League final despite their 1-0 defeat to PSG on Tuesday.

Ousmane Dembele scored after just four minutes to give the French side one foot in the Champions League final.

The winger’s goal proved enough to give his side a considerable advantage going into the second leg in Paris next week (March 7).

Still, Raya, 29, has refused to give up on Arsenal’s dreams of lifting their first ever Champions League trophy.

"They started quick with a goal and they dominated the first 15 or 20 minutes but after that we dominated most of the game, created the chances. Donnarumma made some good saves," Raya said.

"It's only half-time, we take positives. They are a top team but credit to the players for the effort. We could have won the game.

"We know they keep possession a lot and are good at that. They had that chance and put it in the net. We had chances to score but we didn't manage to."