Carrick 'not carried away' by Roma fightback as Man United break winless cycle

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Manchester United manager Michael Carrick.
Manchester United manager Michael Carrick.Profimedia

Manchester United ended their run of nine games without a win across all competitions thanks to a superb 3-2 victory at home to AS Roma.

The Red Devils headed into the crunch UEFA Champions League clash needed a win to inject some confidence into the squad after a dreadful few months.

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Michael Carrick's position at Old Trafford remains under severe pressure despite the result, as Bruno Fernandes' retaken penalty edged United back into the game, and Matheus Cunha's late double turned things around.

Carrick brushed off questions over his own future after the game and claimed the players cannot place too much importance on one good result.

"I'm not getting too carried away. It was an important night, for some of the players to have the feeling of winning.

"Some of the lads that have come in this year, maybe haven't had that feeling before.

"Until you've had to dig deep and come out the other side, you don't know what it's like.

"But, we need to stay calm and be prepared for another big game this weekend at home to Aston Villa."

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