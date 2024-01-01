Inter Milan vice-president Zanetti: We're ready to be Champions League challengers

Inter Milan vice-president Javier Zanetti has welcomed their Champions League draw.

Zanetti says they feel ready to be a challenger for the title again.

He said, "We are not scared, but curious about this new format. The feeling is positive, we will face some great teams but we want to continue with everything we have done so far, we want to be competitive. The conditions are there, now it will depend on us.

"You can always be confident if you work with great humility as we have been doing in these years. The group is growing a lot, the victories have helped and we are ready for this new Champions League. We are here and we want to be protagonists.

"We have never hidden, we are ready to face both competitions even though we know that there will be difficulties. The players know they can face them as protagonists."