Guardiola shares De Bruyne’s wish for Manchester City

Pep Guardiola says Kevin De Bruyne wants Manchester City to qualify for next season’s UEFA Champions League.

After their FA Cup loss to Crystal Palace, the Citizens aim to beat Bournemouth to boost their Champions League hopes.

When asked if the Belgian would feature against the Cherries, Guardiola said the former Chelsea star is more focused on the team winning than on his playing time.

“Kevin wants us to win the game to qualify for the Champions League next season,” the former Barcelona manager told Manchester City website.

“This is what Kevin wants. It could not be otherwise.

“I am going to decide the best, the best players to win the game against Bournemouth, that’s for sure.

“Kevin will get or deserve what he deserves. That is the best moment and best compliment for his incredible trajectory and what he has done.

“I have said many times, without him and the other incredible other legends in the club it would not be possible what we have done these many, many years since Sheikh Mansour took over this club and run this club to reach another level.”