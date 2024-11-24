Feyenoord welcome double boost for Man City trip

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Feyenoord coach Brian Priske says they go to Champions League opponents Manchester City this week with a double boost.

Priske says star striker Santiago Gimenez and goalkeeper Justin Biljow will both make the trip.

"Bijlow is training this week and traveling to Manchester," he said.

"We don't know yet whether he will play or sit on the couch. He recovers the way we expect. "

Feyenoord chief Dennis te Kloese also confirmed Gimenez "will definitely join the group on Tuesday".

