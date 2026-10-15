Endrick speaks on Real Madrid future amid transfer interest: If I have to leave, I’ll leave

Real Madrid's Endrick is being linked with Premier League clubs, despite Jose Mourinho's reluctance to let him go.

Mourinho insisted that Endrick is going nowhere in January amid reports that are linking the Brazilian with a move to Aston Villa, Roma and AC Milan.

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"Forget it, forget it. Forget the clubs that are interested. Better to sit down and wait; otherwise, you will get tired.

"He is a player I love; he has incredible potential.

"He is very important for us. Whoever is interested in him will have to fight hard with me — I believe he does not need to be loaned and he will have the greatest success."

His quotes came before the clash against Roma, the Italian side reportedly interested in stealing away the 20-year-old. Madrid forged a shock comeback against Roma on Wednesday night, scoring three goals in eight minutes to seal a 4-3 victory.

Endrick scored Madrid's third goal with a fine header and after the game the youngster stated: “I’m very grateful to Mourinho, who is one of the first coaches who has always talked to me.”

On his future, he was a little hesitant and said: “If I have to leave, I’ll leave. If I have to stay, I’ll stay.”

Mourinho publicly wants Endrick to stay, but a lack of game time and opportunities elsewhere could lead to a January move, especially if Aston Villa can offer him Champions League football and more minutes on the pitch.