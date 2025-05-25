Colwill hits back at Chelsea critics with X-rated TV message

Levi Colwill hit back at Chelsea’s critics after scoring the decisive goal in Sunday’s 1-0 win over Nottingham Forest, which secured their place in next season’s Champions League.

The England international scored the match-winner at the City Ground to secure a fourth-place finish and a spot in next season’s competition.

Advertisement Advertisement

In a live post-match interview, the 22-year-old hit back at critics, calling out those who had doubted the team throughout the season.

“Everyone has been talking a lot of s*** about us this season. We’re back where we should be," Colwill said on Sky Sports.

Chelsea will aim to complete their European trophy set by adding the Conference League title to their past Champions League and Europa League triumphs when they face Real Betis next Wednesday, hoping to end the season on a high.