Manchester United boss Michael Carrick has apologised to the club's fans following their heavy 4-1 Champions League defeat to Como on Wednesday (October 21).

Just months after taking Man United back to the Champions League, Carrick is under immense pressure to keep them in it.

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United now have one win and two defeats from their opening three games in Europe’s elite club competitions, and aren’t looking any better domestically.

Nico Paz put Como ahead inside just two minutes in Italy, and Carrick’s side never looking like getting back into the game from there.

Speaking to reporters after the game, the Man United boss apologised to the fans for his side’s woeful performance.

"We might win, we might lose, but the way we went about it tonight, I wouldn't say everyone, but the way we went about it in some ways tonight wasn't acceptable. And I just wanted to let the fans know that I feel for them, for sure," he said.

"It wasn't just the goals, if I'm totally honest. It was the manner and the way we played at times, in the way we went about it, that was the difficult thing to watch for me."