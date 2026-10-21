Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Nigeria beat Puerto Rico to revive U17 World Cup hopes

Como hand Manchester United unwanted record with early Champions League goal

Real Madrid press English giants for Super League compensation

Man Utd face fresh dilemma over Rashford and Fernandes

Most read on Flashscore News

Champions League LIVE: Arsenal earn point at Bayern, Real Madrid see off RB Leipzig

Chinese badminton star ends career under very bizarre circumstances

Barcelona to file complaint about 'aggressive and offensive' PSG tifo

Salah scores again to fire Trabzonspor to big win over Besiktas

Michael Carrick apologises to Manchester United fans after heavy Como defeat

Michael Carrick apologises to Manchester United fans after heavy Como defeat
Michael Carrick apologises to Manchester United fans after heavy Como defeatREUTERS

Manchester United boss Michael Carrick has apologised to the club's fans following their heavy 4-1 Champions League defeat to Como on Wednesday (October 21).

Just months after taking Man United back to the Champions League, Carrick is under immense pressure to keep them in it.

Advertisement
Advertisement

United now have one win and two defeats from their opening three games in Europe’s elite club competitions, and aren’t looking any better domestically.

Nico Paz put Como ahead inside just two minutes in Italy, and Carrick’s side never looking like getting back into the game from there.

Speaking to reporters after the game, the Man United boss apologised to the fans for his side’s woeful performance.

"We might win, we might lose, but the way we went about it tonight, I wouldn't say everyone, but the way we went about it in some ways tonight wasn't acceptable. And I just wanted to let the fans know that I feel for them, for sure," he said.

"It wasn't just the goals, if I'm totally honest. It was the manner and the way we played at times, in the way we went about it, that was the difficult thing to watch for me."

Prefer Tribal Football on GoogleSee our stories more often
AddAdd on Google
Mentions
Champions LeagueMichael CarrickManchester UnitedComoPremier League

Related Articles

'That's on the manager and the staff to see' - Fernandes on Man United tactics vs Como

Tielemans admits Man United Champions League thrashing at Como 'not good enough'

Como hand Manchester United unwanted record with early Champions League goal