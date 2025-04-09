Carlo Ancelotti set for Real Madrid sack after crushing Arsenal defeat

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti is fighting for his job after their devastating Champions League defeat to Arsenal on Tuesday.

Declan Rice scored two freekicks before Mikel Merino added the third to secure a memorable win for Arsenal over Real Madrid in the Champions League quarter-final.

Just three days earlier, Valencia scored in the 95th minute to earn their first win at the Santiago Bernabeu in 17 years.

Now, Spanish outlet Revelo are reported that Ancelotti’s fate is all but sealed with the club’s board said to be unhappy with his management of the team.

Real Madrid are still in the race for three trophies, but face an uphill battle in the race for both the La Liga and now the Champions League.

It’s understood that Xabi Alonso is Real Madrid’s priority replacement, even though Bayern Leverkusen insist the Spaniard has decided to stay in Germany.