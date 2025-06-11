Bellingham names Real Madrid legend dream teammate

Tribal Football
Jude Bellingham named Zinedine Zidane as his dream teammate but said he couldn’t play with him for a full season.

The Frenchman had great success at Santiago Bernebeu both as a player and manager. As a player, he won La Liga and the Champions League.

As a manager, he returned to win the Champions League three times and La Liga twice.

"Zidane, easily. I'd just give him the ball and watch him really. You know, it'd be like watching YouTube up close,” Bellingham told FIFA.

“That'd be by far my favourite one. Mind you, I wouldn't want to play a whole season, I don't think I'd get any minutes!"

