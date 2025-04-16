Bellingham matches Casillas’ Champions League milestone

Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham has equalled Iker Casillas' Champions League record following his appearance against Arsenal.

The Englishman was named in Los Blancos’ starting XI as the Spanish giants aimed to overturn a 3-0 deficit against the Gunners in Wednesday’s quarter-final second leg clash.

With that appearance, Bellingham made his 47th outing in the competition, equalling the record for the most Champions League appearances by a player aged 21 or under — a prestigious milestone previously

Despite playing the full match, he couldn't stop the reigning European champions from crashing out in the quarter-final against the Emirates Stadium giants.