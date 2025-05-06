Barcelona’s Gerard Martin makes Champions League history

Barcelona left-back Gerard Martin etched his name into Champions League history during the semi-final second leg clash against Inter Milan.

At just 23 years and 69 days old, the Spain youth international became the fourth youngest player ever to provide two assists in the competition’s last four.

His standout performance drew comparisons to Tottenham’s Dele Alli, who in 2019, at 23 years and 27 days, was the last player of a similar age to accomplish the same feat in a memorable tie against Ajax.

Martin’s emergence has been one of the bright spots in Barcelona’s season, with his contributions not just defensively but also in attack which shows his versatility.