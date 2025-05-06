Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd chiefs put entire squad - bar four - up for sale
Man Utd enter race to sign Onana replacement who was released by the club in 2015
"Natural progression of a Real Madrid player": Guler inspires victory over Celta Vigo
Lautaro Martinez matches Crespo’s Champions League record for Inter Milan

Barcelona’s Gerard Martin makes Champions League history

Shina Oludare
Gerard Martin makes Champions League history
Gerard Martin makes Champions League historyPIERO CRUCIATTI / AFP / AFP / Profimedia
Barcelona left-back Gerard Martin etched his name into Champions League history during the semi-final second leg clash against Inter Milan.

At just 23 years and 69 days old, the Spain youth international became the fourth youngest player ever to provide two assists in the competition’s last four.

Advertisement
Advertisement

His standout performance drew comparisons to Tottenham’s Dele Alli, who in 2019, at 23 years and 27 days, was the last player of a similar age to accomplish the same feat in a memorable tie against Ajax. 

Martin’s emergence has been one of the bright spots in Barcelona’s season, with his contributions not just defensively but also in attack which shows his versatility.

Mentions
Champions LeagueMartin GerardAlli DeleBarcelonaInter