Aston Villa fullback Cash excited ahead of Champions League debut

Aston Villa fullback Matty Cash is chasing his Champions League dream this season.

The right-back missed their 3-0 win over Young Boys in Switzerland and did not play against Bayern Munich either.

Advertisement Advertisement

Now he is ready for his maiden game in the competition, which he has dreamed about his whole career.

“As a young boy, every boy’s dream is to play at the highest level in football,” he told reporters.

“I’ve worked incredibly hard to get here.

“Had a spell at the World Cup, which is a major tournament and was amazing.

“I made my Premier League debut four years ago, and now the Champions League.

“I’m really looking forward to it, I’ve dreamt of these moments as a young boy and so hopefully it comes.”