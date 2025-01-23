Arteta happy Arsenal on brink of Champions League knockouts

Arsenal have all but guaranteed a spot in the Champions League round of 16.

The Gunners had set out at the start of the group stages with that goal in mind.

Advertisement Advertisement

Now they just need a positive result in their last game against Girona and they will be one of the top eight teams.

“If we earn the right to do that (have a break), that would be great because obviously it has been a super busy schedule with a lot of demands and things that happen,” said manager Mikel Arteta to reporters.

“There have been even more demands, especially on the players. So, if we can achieve that, that would be great.

“(I am) very happy overall. Obviously this is a massive step and what we have done tonight has put us in a really strong position before we play the last game in Girona.

“We scored three goals, (created) plenty of chances, dominated the game and didn’t concede shots, and didn’t concede at home, so overall very happy.

“It’s really good and as well we made certain changes for freshness to give certain players minutes and they fully deserved them as well.

“We had some setbacks yesterday as well with the players that we could use tonight, three of them a bit of trouble, they were on the bench but not really ready to be used as well, so good that we won it and enjoy it, and then let’s go to Wolves.”