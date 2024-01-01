Arteta disappointed with Atalanta draw: That's not how Arsenal should play

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta hinted at disappointment after their 0-0 draw at Atalanta in their Champions League opener.

David Raya was the hero after a superb double save to deny Mateo Retegui from the penalty spot to earn the point.

Afterwards, Arteta said: "I think we started the game very well. The first 25 minutes we read their approach really good. I think we played in the right areas with the right intentions without creating too many chances. After that we lost control of the game because we were very inconsistent with the ball.

"We gave a lot of simple balls away against teams that are man to man can leave you in transition moments because you’ve already lost your man and then there is space and you are in equal numbers in the backline or overloaded. We didn’t suffer defensively. That’s the reality. Then I witnessed two of the best saves of my career from David in that moment.

"After that the game continued in the same way like after the first 25 minutes. We were very inconsistent. We had moments with the ball but we never got it into dominance or threat. We had a big chance for Gabi Martinelli to win the game that unfortunately he couldn’t take. So, a lot to improve."

He also said: "It’s a really tricky game emotionally to play. They are man-orientated so every action counts. When we had certain moments that didn’t go our way I could sense it, and the team was a little bit about to lose the discipline that this requires. I think we showed more maturity than last year. We could not see a way tonight to win it, so don’t lose it. But it’s certainly not the message that I want to be sending to the team."

On Raya, Arteta continued: "That’s a question for him. Certainly last year was already very impressive. Even with that different context for sure. This season he’s been exceptional. The save he made against Villa and today kept us in the game. You need that from a goalkeeper at this level. I’m really happy he’s in that form at the moment."

Asked if Raya is the best keeper in the world currently, he added: "I don’t know. I haven’t seen other goalkeepers, but at the moment he’s been exceptional for us that’s for sure."