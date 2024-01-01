Arsenal manager Arteta: Champions League on Thursday is different

The Gunners take on Atalanta in the group stages of Europe’s premier club competition.
While they would normally play on Tuesdays or Wednesdays, this game is on a Thursday.
Arteta told reporters: “It’s different but here we are, playing in the Champions League on a Thursday night. It’s different but we’re really happy, motivated and enthusiastic for the first game.
“It’s a really tough place to come, they’ve built something amazing here and it was a beautiful story what they achieved last season. But for us, it is a new season and we really want to kick on in the right way.”
On playing differently in Europe, he added: “Obviously you don’t know the opponents as well and then the boxes become crucial.
“At this level, the small details and moments define the story of the competition and a game. The Premier League is a bit different; in Europe the teams are ruthless and you better be at your best and be very effective.”